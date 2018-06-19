Bihar BSEB 10th result 2018 date and time: Check result tomorrow at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Bihar Board result will be available online Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Bihar Board result will be available online

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the result of Class 10 or Matric exam on June 20 at biharboard.ac.in. The Madhyamik exam result will also be available at the partner website — indiaresults.com. This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations. Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 21 to February 29 across 1,426 centres this year.

This year, the Bihar Board also introduced a new pattern of questions for the Class 10 and 12 examinees with 50 per cent of objective-type questions. BSEB has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The result of Inter exams was declared by the Bihar Board on June 6, 2018. The overall pass percentage was 52.95 per cent with Science stream saw a pass percentage of 44 per cent, Arts had 61 per cent and 91.32 per cent of the enrolled students passed the Commerce stream.

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Date and time

The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the result of Class 10 board exam on June 20, 2018, however, the time has not been confirmed yet. It is expected to announce the result in the afternoon. Students need to go to the official website of the board that is biharboard.ac.in. Then they need to click the link result. A new window will be opened, fill in all your credentials and press submit. The result will be shown. Download and take a print of the same for further use.

