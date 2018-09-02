Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result releasing today, check at bsebssresult.com

BSEB 10th Compartmental result: The result of BSEB Class 10 examination will be available at the websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in BSEB 10th Compartmental result: The result of BSEB Class 10 examination will be available at the websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in

BSEB 10th Compartmental result: Bihar School Education Board will release the results for Class 10 compartment examination today. “The result of Class 10 examination will be released on Sunday around 3:30 pm. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in,” said an official from BSEB. Both the Class 10, Class 12 compartmental exams were held in July, and the result of Class 12 re-exam was released on August 26.

As many as 8.84 lakh boys and 8.74 lakh girls appeared in the matric exam this year, out of which 12.11 lakh cleared the examination successfully. A total of 12.23 lakh boys and 65,779 girls have got first division while 3.67 lakh boys and 2.95 lakh girls have registered second division. The third division was received by 1.75 lakh males and 1.81 lakh females.

This year’s Class 10 topper was Prerna Raj who scored 457 marks (91.4 per cent), while the second position was jointly shared by Pragya and Shikha Kumari. The third rank was bagged by Anupriya Kumari who scored 452 marks.

Bihar Board grace marks policy

In case a student fails in only one subject by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

