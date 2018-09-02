Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result LIVE UPDATES: Class 10 result releasing today, websites to check

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result LIVE: The results of BSEB Class 10 examination will be released on Sunday around 3.30 pm. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in, said an official from BSEB. Both the Class 10, Class 12 compartmental exams were held in July, and the result of Class 12 re-exam was released on August 26.
As many as 8.84 lakh boys and 8.74 lakh girls appeared in the matric exam this year, out of which 12.11 lakh cleared the examination successfully. A total of 12.23 lakh boys and 65,779 girls have got first division while 3.67 lakh boys and 2.95 lakh girls have registered second division. The third division was received by 1.75 lakh males and 1.81 lakh female.
Step 1: Visit the official websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Result' link
Step 3: In the new website, enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
