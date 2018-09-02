Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result LIVE UPDATES: Class 10 result releasing today, websites to check

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result LIVE: All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in. Representational Image Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result LIVE: All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in. Representational Image

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result LIVE: The results of BSEB Class 10 examination will be released on Sunday around 3.30 pm. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in, said an official from BSEB. Both the Class 10, Class 12 compartmental exams were held in July, and the result of Class 12 re-exam was released on August 26.

READ | Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result releasing today, check at bsebssresult.com

As many as 8.84 lakh boys and 8.74 lakh girls appeared in the matric exam this year, out of which 12.11 lakh cleared the examination successfully. A total of 12.23 lakh boys and 65,779 girls have got first division while 3.67 lakh boys and 2.95 lakh girls have registered second division. The third division was received by 1.75 lakh males and 1.81 lakh female.