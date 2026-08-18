BPSC TRE-4 notification out for 32,388 posts; applications begin September 1

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the advertisement for the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). Through Advertisement No. 14/2026, the Commission has invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens for appointment to 32,388 vacant teacher posts under the department of education.
According to the notification, the online application process will begin on September 1, 2026. Candidates will have to complete the payment and application process within the prescribed deadlines.
|Event
|Date
|Payment starts
|September 1, 2026
|Online application starts
|September 1, 2026
|Payment ends
|September 29, 2026
|Online application ends
|September 30, 2026
The payment window will remain open till September 29, while the last date to submit the online application form is September 30, 2026. Candidates should complete both stages within the respective deadlines to avoid last-minute issues.
The recruitment will be conducted for a total of 32,388 posts under the Bihar Education Department. The detailed notification will contain the post-wise vacancy distribution, eligibility conditions, educational and professional qualifications, age limit, reservation provisions, examination pattern and other requirements applicable to candidates.
Candidates who are planning to apply should use the Commission’s official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for the detailed advertisement and application-related updates. The notice also directs candidates to carefully read the detailed advertisement and instructions available on the Commission’s website before beginning the online application.
The BPSC is expected to provide further details through the detailed advertisement, including the application procedure and documents required for submission. Candidates should therefore check the official notification before filling in their forms and ensure that the information entered in the application matches their certificates and other records.
The TRE-4.0 recruitment is the fourth phase of Bihar’s school teacher recruitment exercise. Candidates should preserve their registration and payment details after completing the application process for future reference.