BPSC TRE-4 notification out for 32,388 posts; applications begin September 1

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the advertisement for the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). Through Advertisement No. 14/2026, the Commission has invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens for appointment to 32,388 vacant teacher posts under the department of education.

According to the notification, the online application process will begin on September 1, 2026. Candidates will have to complete the payment and application process within the prescribed deadlines.

BPSC TRE-4.0 2026: Important dates

Event Date Payment starts September 1, 2026 Online application starts September 1, 2026 Payment ends September 29, 2026 Online application ends September 30, 2026

The payment window will remain open till September 29, while the last date to submit the online application form is September 30, 2026. Candidates should complete both stages within the respective deadlines to avoid last-minute issues.