BPSC Exam Calendar Out: Check key dates for exams, results and vacancies

BPSC Exam Calendar: The complete schedule was shared by the Commission on its official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. (Screengrab of official website)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its examination calendar, in a notice dated August 14. The detailed notification lists the tentative schedule for recruitment examinations and the subsequent stages of the selection process. The calendar includes major examinations such as the 71st and 72nd Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), Bihar Judicial Services, Prosecution Officer, Auditor and Research Officer recruitments.

According to the calendar, the BPSC 72nd Integrated CCE preliminary examination will be conducted on October 25, 2026. The recruitment is being conducted for 1,189 vacancies. The 71st CCE preliminary examination was held on September 13, 2025, while its mains examination is scheduled across April 2026. Its mains result is tentatively expected between August and September 2026.