BPSC Exam Calendar Out: Check key dates for exams, results and vacancies

According to the calendar, the BPSC 72nd Integrated CCE preliminary examination will be conducted on October 25, 2026. The recruitment is being conducted for 1,189 vacancies. The complete schedule was shared by the Commission on its official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiAug 14, 2026 05:18 PM IST
bpsc exam calendar 2026 augustBPSC Exam Calendar: The complete schedule was shared by the Commission on its official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. (Screengrab of official website)
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The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its examination calendar, in a notice dated August 14. The detailed notification lists the tentative schedule for recruitment examinations and the subsequent stages of the selection process. The calendar includes major examinations such as the 71st and 72nd Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), Bihar Judicial Services, Prosecution Officer, Auditor and Research Officer recruitments.

According to the calendar, the BPSC 72nd Integrated CCE preliminary examination will be conducted on October 25, 2026. The recruitment is being conducted for 1,189 vacancies. The 71st CCE preliminary examination was held on September 13, 2025, while its mains examination is scheduled across April 2026. Its mains result is tentatively expected between August and September 2026.

Adv No Name of the Post Vacancies Prelims Date
70 CCE Integrated CCE 70th 2035 13-12-2024 and 04-01-2025
29/2024 Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Residential School, Jamui 62 16-08-2024
38/2025 District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director 47 03-08-2025
71 CCE Integrated CCE 71st 1298 13-09-2025
43/2025 Lower Division Clerk 26 20-09-2025
109/2025 Project Manager under Industry Dept 9 04-10-2026
09/2026 Auditor, Panchayati Raj Dept. 102 05-07-2026
08/2026 Research Officer, Revenue Dept. 3 15-07-2026
12/2026 33rd Bihar Judicial Services 173 30-05-2026
13/2026 Prosecution Officer 300 15-07-2026
72 CCE Integrated CCE 72nd 1189 25-10-2026

Candidates should note that the BPSC has clarified that the dates mentioned in the calendar are tentative and may be revised.

The calendar also lists the preliminary examination for the Project Manager post under the Industry Department on October 4, 2026. The recruitment is for nine vacancies. The Prosecution Officer preliminary examination was held on July 15, 2026, with its result expected in September 2026.

Also Read | BPSC 72nd Combined (Pre) Competitive exam notice circulating on internet is fake

The 33rd Bihar Judicial Services preliminary examination was conducted on May 30, 2026, for 173 vacancies. The calendar notes that the recruitment is subject to stay orders from the Supreme Court. The Auditor and Research Officer preliminary examinations were held on July 5 and July 15, respectively, with their results expected in August 2026.

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