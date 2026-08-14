BPSC Exam Calendar Out: Check key dates for exams, results and vacancies

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its examination calendar, in a notice dated August 14. The detailed notification lists the tentative schedule for recruitment examinations and the subsequent stages of the selection process. The calendar includes major examinations such as the 71st and 72nd Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), Bihar Judicial Services, Prosecution Officer, Auditor and Research Officer recruitments.
According to the calendar, the BPSC 72nd Integrated CCE preliminary examination will be conducted on October 25, 2026. The recruitment is being conducted for 1,189 vacancies. The 71st CCE preliminary examination was held on September 13, 2025, while its mains examination is scheduled across April 2026. Its mains result is tentatively expected between August and September 2026.
|Adv No
|Name of the Post
|Vacancies
|Prelims Date
|70 CCE
|Integrated CCE 70th
|2035
|13-12-2024 and 04-01-2025
|29/2024
|Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Residential School, Jamui
|62
|16-08-2024
|38/2025
|District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director
|47
|03-08-2025
|71 CCE
|Integrated CCE 71st
|1298
|13-09-2025
|43/2025
|Lower Division Clerk
|26
|20-09-2025
|109/2025
|Project Manager under Industry Dept
|9
|04-10-2026
|09/2026
|Auditor, Panchayati Raj Dept.
|102
|05-07-2026
|08/2026
|Research Officer, Revenue Dept.
|3
|15-07-2026
|12/2026
|33rd Bihar Judicial Services
|173
|30-05-2026
|13/2026
|Prosecution Officer
|300
|15-07-2026
|72 CCE
|Integrated CCE 72nd
|1189
|25-10-2026
Candidates should note that the BPSC has clarified that the dates mentioned in the calendar are tentative and may be revised.
BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) Exam Calendar#BPSC #BPSCExamCalendar #BPSCExam #ExamCalendar #BPSCExams pic.twitter.com/2UiqulKDGT
— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 14, 2026
The calendar also lists the preliminary examination for the Project Manager post under the Industry Department on October 4, 2026. The recruitment is for nine vacancies. The Prosecution Officer preliminary examination was held on July 15, 2026, with its result expected in September 2026.
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The 33rd Bihar Judicial Services preliminary examination was conducted on May 30, 2026, for 173 vacancies. The calendar notes that the recruitment is subject to stay orders from the Supreme Court. The Auditor and Research Officer preliminary examinations were held on July 5 and July 15, respectively, with their results expected in August 2026.