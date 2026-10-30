BPSC cancels 1,711 medical college assistant professor vacancies after document verification phase

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled recruitment advertisements for 1,711 Assistant Professor (Specialty) posts in medical colleges and hospitals under the Health Department. In its statement, the commission said that the decision affects advertisements numbered 04/2025 to 28/2025, which had been issued for regular appointments across various medical specialities.

In a notice announcing the decision, the department said the advertisements had been cancelled following the withdrawal of petitions by the department. It added that, in view of the revised petitions, the process of issuing fresh recruitment advertisements was underway. However, the department has not specified a date for the release of the new notifications.