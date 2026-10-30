BPSC cancels 1,711 medical college assistant professor vacancies after document verification phase

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled recruitment advertisements for 1,711 Assistant Professor (Specialty) posts in medical colleges and hospitals under the Health Department. In its statement, the commission said that the decision affects advertisements numbered 04/2025 to 28/2025, which had been issued for regular appointments across various medical specialities.
In a notice announcing the decision, the department said the advertisements had been cancelled following the withdrawal of petitions by the department. It added that, in view of the revised petitions, the process of issuing fresh recruitment advertisements was underway. However, the department has not specified a date for the release of the new notifications.
https://x.com/BPSCOffice/status/2116048197751861551
Candidates who had applied under the earlier advertisements will now have to wait for the revised recruitment notices for details of vacancies, eligibility conditions, application dates and the selection process.
What was the recruitment process?
The recruitment drive was conducted for appointments in various state medical colleges and hospitals. The 1,711 vacancies covered several speciality departments, including Anaesthesia, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Pathology, Radiology and Microbiology.
The advertisements were originally issued in April 2025, with the application window initially closing on May 7, 2025. However, the application deadline was subsequently extended for certain departments, with candidates given time until June 30, 2025, following a low number of applications in some specialities, local media reports said.
The recruitment process had also progressed to the document verification stage in July 2025, according to local media reports. The cancellation therefore affects candidates who had already applied and those who had been awaiting further progress in the selection process.
With the earlier advertisements now withdrawn, candidates will have to refer to the fresh notifications once published. The revised advertisements will be important for determining whether the vacancy count, speciality-wise distribution or eligibility requirements have changed. The latest notice does not provide details on these aspects or clarify the status of applications submitted under the earlier advertisements.