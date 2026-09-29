BSEB uploads Class 10, 12 marksheets, certificates on DigiLocker; check how to download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore has announced that the educational documents like the marksheets and certificates of students who appeared for the BSEB Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations 2026 have been made available on DigiLocker, according to the press statement released today, September 29.
The board has stated that the step of uploading academic documents on DigiLocker has been taken with the support of the Digital India Corporation, Electronics and Information Technology Ministry (MeitY), Government of India. Under this initiative, all the Class 10 and 12 students of the Bihar Board will be able to access their digital marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker.
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Step-by-step guide to download marksheets through DigiLocker
Class 10 and 12 students who appeared in the BSEB board examination 2026 can download their marksheets and other relevant educational documents through DigiLocker by following the steps mentioned below.
Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker, digilocker.gov.in or download its mobile app.
Step 2: Log in or create an account using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Step 3: Go to “Issued Documents” or “Search Documents” and select the board as “Bihar School Examination Board.”
Step 4: Select the required document for Class 10 or Class 12.
Step 5: Enter the required details such as roll code, roll number and year as 2026, and obtain the document.
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The BSEB chairman has said that the educational documents of the examinations conducted earlier than 2026 will also be made available on DigiLocker shortly. Students will receive the information regarding this in due course.
Additionally, the board has clarified that documents available on DigiLocker are legally valid under the Information Technology Act, 2000.