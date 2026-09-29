BSEB uploads Class 10, 12 marksheets, certificates on DigiLocker; check how to download

BSEB Class 10 and 12 students can now access their educational documents through DigiLocker (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/Enhanced by AI)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore has announced that the educational documents like the marksheets and certificates of students who appeared for the BSEB Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations 2026 have been made available on DigiLocker, according to the press statement released today, September 29.

The board has stated that the step of uploading academic documents on DigiLocker has been taken with the support of the Digital India Corporation, Electronics and Information Technology Ministry (MeitY), Government of India. Under this initiative, all the Class 10 and 12 students of the Bihar Board will be able to access their digital marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker.