Bihar Board to modify Class 12 marking scheme from 2021

BSEB will have a new marking scheme for inter students from 2021. Representational image/ file BSEB will have a new marking scheme for inter students from 2021. Representational image/ file

The Bihar Board (BSEB) will have a new marking scheme for intermediate examinations from 2021. According to the board, if a student fails to score the minimum qualifying marks in the compulsory subjects, the marks from additional subjects will be adjusted.

“Students appearing in the intermediate examination next year will get benefited from the new marks scheme. The marks of additional papers will be adjusted with the failed one in the total score,” tweeted BSEB.

The compulsory subjects for class 12 include two language papers- language 1 is Hindi or English, and language 2 is any other language not taken from language 1.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the matriculation examination has been over, and the board is ready to release the result. In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, the BSEB had informed that the result will be announced in May -end itself, however, the exact dates are not announced yet.

Once released, the class 10 result will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. Over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd