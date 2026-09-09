Bihar Board to felicitate 168 BSEB Inter toppers; cash awards, laptops, scholarships and more

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will felicitate 168 meritorious students who secured places in the topper lists of the Intermediate and Matric Annual Examination 2026. The board will also extend its free JEE and NEET coaching programme to all 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools in the state and launch a 24×7 interactive learning platform for students of Classes 9 to 12.

Under the Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Medha Scholarship, Intermediate toppers will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 2,500. The scholarship will be available for three years for students pursuing a general graduation course, four years for a technical undergraduate degree and five years for an integrated five-year programme. For students pursuing a technical diploma, it will continue until completion of the course.