Bihar Board to felicitate 168 BSEB Inter toppers; cash awards, laptops, scholarships and more

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will felicitate 168 meritorious students who secured places in the topper lists of the Intermediate and Matric Annual Examination 2026. The board will also extend its free JEE and NEET coaching programme to all 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools in the state and launch a 24×7 interactive learning platform for students of Classes 9 to 12.
Under the Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Medha Scholarship, Intermediate toppers will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 2,500. The scholarship will be available for three years for students pursuing a general graduation course, four years for a technical undergraduate degree and five years for an integrated five-year programme. For students pursuing a technical diploma, it will continue until completion of the course.
Students in the top 10 of the Matric examination will receive Rs 2,000 per month for two years during Classes 11 and 12. The scholarship will also continue until completion for students enrolled in technical diploma courses.
The merit award for 2026 includes Rs 2 lakh for the first rank, Rs 1.5 lakh for the second rank and Rs 1 lakh for the third rank in the Intermediate and Matric examinations. Students securing the fourth and fifth positions in the Science, Commerce and Arts streams of Intermediate will receive Rs 30,000, while those ranked fourth to tenth in Matric will receive Rs 20,000. Awardees will also receive Rs 51,000 for purchasing a laptop, along with a certificate and medal.
The scholarship programme was introduced in 2017. From 2026, it has also been extended to the top three students of the Intermediate Vocational course.
|Rank
|Student
|School
|Science stream
|1
|Aditya Prakash Aman
|Ucha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Pand, Samastipur
|2
|Sakshi Kumari
|Ucha Vidyalaya, Mejerganj, Sitamarhi
|2
|Sapna Kumari
|Ucha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Nawadih, Nawada
|Arts Stream
|1
|Nishu Kumari
|Yashwant Inter Vidyalaya, Khizarsarai, Gayaji
|2
|Siddhi Shikha
|Project Balika Ucha Vidyalaya, Bairgania, Sitamarhi
|2
|Chandradeep Kumar
|M. P. S. Ucha Vidyalaya, Sadaybigha, Lakhisarai
|Commerce Stream
|1
|Aditi Kumari
|St. Xavier’s High School, Gandhi Maidan, Patna
|2
|Mahi Kumari
|Kamala Nehru Balika Ucha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Yarpur, Patna
|3
|Nishika Shree
|Bankipur Rajkiya Balika +2 Vidyalaya, Patna
The board is also setting up Bihar Vidya Sathi, a 24×7 live teacher-interaction platform for students of Classes 9 to 12 across 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools.
BSEB has been running free residential JEE and NEET coaching at two schools in Patna since 2023 and free non-residential coaching at nine divisional headquarters since 2024. In July 2026, evening coaching was introduced at 10 model schools in Patna.
The residential programme provides accommodation, meals, smart classes, study material, health check-ups and a monthly incentive of Rs 400. Students in the non-residential programme receive smart classes, study material and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000.
The board has also introduced online JEE and NEET coaching in 145 model schools, with 4,959 students enrolled. The facility is now being expanded to all 700 model schools.