Bihar Board set to bring digital marking system

After suspending the affiliation of 88 schools and intermediate colleges in the wake of the toppers scam, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to overhaul the evaluation system by introducing digital marking. According to officials, evaluators would now be given scanned answersheets, while original copies would be kept in the strong room. An evaluator will have to check the answersheet on the computer screen and award marks on a table provided online.

The new system will be introduced in the compartmental examination for Class X and Class XII students, set to be held in November. The board will float tenders to hire an agency for setting up the digital marking system. Teachers would also need to be trained, said officials.

CBSE and state boards in Goa and Odisha have already introduced digital evaluation system.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said: “We will see how the system works in the compartmental examination. We know teachers have to be trained and a huge number of computers would be needed. We plan to use this system in the 2017 Class X and Class XII board exams.”

According to officials, the non-availability of hard copies of answersheets with the evaluators was aimed at preventing tampering.

