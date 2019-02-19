Bihar Board to release results early, introduces lenient marking for Intermediate and Matric classes

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has introduced multiple measures to change the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems. The board has also introduced tech-driven initiatives and aims to declare result ahead of time.

The BSEB has also trained teachers for the new marking system. From this year, each evaluation centre will have three computer operators who are trained in software developed exclusively for the board. To curb cheating practices, answer sheets would have bar-code scanning systems.

Talking to indianexpress.com, director, BSEB, Anand Kishor said, “Changing the evaluation practices has two-point agenda. It will not only increase the pass-percentage but will also increase the numbers gained by toppers. From Bihar board, toppers get 86-87 per cent marks while other boards give marks above 90 per cent. This can prove to be disadvantageous for our students while applying for higher education colleges.”

According to the new scheme, students who attempt a correct answer can get full marks in the questions irrespective of subjects. Earlier, there was a cap to the number of marks students can get in theoretical subjects such as History, languages etc. Additionally, marks will be given to students for getting steps right.

Kishor said the move aims to increase the quality of result without compromising with strictness. “Since 2017, the pass percentage has dropped drastically. Nearly, 8 lakh students failed in exams due to strict evaluation processes.”

The Bihar Board is the only education board in the country to introduce objective type questions in all the exams including school-level boards which test students on concepts, he claims.

Kishor said that this year, around 60 per cent questions would be objective-type which can be scoring for students. “While we can not have an exact figure since the evaluation process is still on, but one can expect many toppers in 90+ marks zone from Bihar board this year as well as the pass percentage will be increased considerably.”

He also informed, “As compared to previous years, the result is going to be more error-free. With more tech-involvement, students can expect the result to be declared earlier than previous years.”

To promote error-free checking from teachers’ end too, the board has decided to give 30 per cent incentive on the pay for checking answer sheets to those teachers whose copies had no scrutiny while re-checking.