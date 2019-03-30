Bihar Board 12th result: 4 websites to download Inter result, direct link here

Bihar Board result 2019: After announcing the result time at 1 pm, the Bihar School Examination Board (Patna) has postponed the Intermediate or class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results to 2.30 pm today. The BSEB has this year made the result available on four official websites. Below are the links for it:

— bsebssresult.com

— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

— biharboard.ac.in

— bsebinteredu.in

This year the Bihar Board result for class 12 students is releasing in a record 28 days from the date of evaluation. Students have to keep their roll number handy to view their marks. After logging into the official website, they have to use their roll number and date of birth.

This year, the board has prepared 10 sets of question papers, and the students will get question papers of different sets varies from (A to J). “As the question papers were tuned to 50 per cent objective from last year, the board has decided to give various sets to prevent cheating inside the exam centre and also to prevent the paper leak.”

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Rajeev Dwivedi, PRO, BSEB said, “To prevent cheating in the Bihar Board examinations, we had formed a special team of invigilators. So for every 25 candidates, one invigilator has been assigned. The students are restricted to enter the examination centre with shoes and socks.”

This year, a record number of 13.15 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate (Class 12) examinations and 16.5 lakh students for Matric (Class 10) examinations.

Also read | Bihar Board 12th result 2019: when and where to check

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

