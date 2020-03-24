Bihar Board releases Class 12th result, toppers’ verification through Whatsapp video call

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2020: The results will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. Representational image/ file Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2020: The results will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. Representational image/ file

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2020: In a surprise move, Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) Patna has announced the intermediate examination results of arts, science and commerce. The class 12 results can be checked online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

This year, there has been a marginal rise in the pass percentage as compared to the previous year. A total of 80.44 per cent class 12 students have passed; last year it was 79.76. The Bihar Board had conducted the intermediate exam from February 3 to 13, 2020. This year, a total of 12,04,834 candidates had registered of which 6,56,301 were boys and 5,48,533 were girl students.

Bihar Board releases toppers list stream-wise and this year, Neha Kumari has secured rank one in the science stream. She scored 476 marks that is 95.2 per cent per cent. In the commerce stream, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Chaudhary have jointly shared top position scoring 95.2 per cent , that is, 476 marks. Sakshy Kumar has topped in arts stream by scoring 474 marks out of 500 which is 94.80 per cent.

Unlike last years’, the Bihar Board has decided to conduct the verification and interview of the top five rank holders of all stream through Whatsapp video calling. The decision is taken in view of coronavirus outbreak.?Since 2017, the BSEB toppers – both intermediate and matric – were called at the board’s office and were interviewed by the officials.

Meanwhile, the result for class 10 or matric will be delayed as the evaluation process has been put on hold. PM Narendra Modi has today announced 21 days lockdown across nation.

