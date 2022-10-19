BBOSE Bihar Open School Class 10, 12 results announced for June 2022 session

BBOSE Class 10, 12 results for June 2022: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination today released the class 10 and class 12 results for the examination held for June 2022 session. The candidates can check the result at the official website-bbose.org.

Read | National Means cum Merit Scholarship application deadline extended

The examinations for the June 2022 session were conducted from July 14 to August 8. To view the results the students will have to key in their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, examination centre code, mobile number and email id.

BBOSE Class 10, 12 results for June 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– bbose.org

Step 2: Click on result link on the menu at the right hand side

Step 3: Click on the link ‘result of first examination June 2022’

Step 4: Select the examination and enter your credentials such as roll number, accreditation code, etc.

Step 5: View the result and download it for future reference

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the board has also issued the notification for the December 2022 session. The board has issued the application form for the second examination. The application form is available till October 25.