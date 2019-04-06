Bihar Board 10th topper: Son of a farmer, aspires to become an IAS officer

Bihar Board 10th result 2019: Bihar Board class 10 topper, Sawan Raj Bharti, hails from a village called Rajaun in the Banka district and has been living in a residential government school since class 9 in pursuit of better education. Son of a farmer, Bharti is confident in his preparation and has said that he will emerge as a topper every time or anytime he appears for the board exam. Bharti had secured 486 out of 500 marks with a 97.2 per cent.

He credited his success to the curriculum of the school and hard work of his teachers. Including Bharti, 9 out of top 10 rank holders were from the same school, declining any misconduct principal said they are ‘open to any trial’. Regarding the teaching methodology, Sawan said, “We spent around 15 hours in the school. After every subject class, there is a doubt clearing session conducted by the teacher. Even after school hours, teachers visit our rooms to check our preparation.”

When the indianexpress.com asked him what all books and online materials he referred to, Sawan said, “It is not required to go through internet for studies, as the materials provided by the school are enough for the preparation. We are restricted to use mobile and internet.”

Hailing from a farmer family, the topper aspires to be an IAS (Indian Administrative Services) officer to improve the conditions of his locality and the country. “My dream is to be an civil servant so that I can work for the nation and can improve the conditions in my locality,” said the topper.

In the immediate future, Sawan wants to pursue non-medical in class 11 and 12. He wishes to study Mathematics (Hons) from Delhi University (DU).

This year, in a record 29 days, Bihar board declared the results of Class 10 examinations. Around 13.2 lakh (13,20,036) students clear the examinations successfully marking a pass percentage of 80.73 per cent. A total of 6,83,990 boys became successful, while 6,36,046 girls passed in the examination.