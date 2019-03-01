Bihar Board matric exam concludes; 55 fake candidates arrested, 162 expelled

Bihar Board matric exams 2019: Around 162 students were expelled from giving examinations after they were caught with cheating materials during the examinations in the recently concluded matriculation (Class 10) examinations in Bihar. Another 55 persons were arrested for impersonating as candidates, mentioned BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.

Advertising

The actions were also taken against officials for their negligence on duty. “At the time of BSEB chairman Anand Kishore’s visit at the government high school, Gardanibagh, the two officials including deputy secretary-cum-in-charge officer and assistant, Patna regional office were found in neglecting their duty. The board had taken actions against both,” an official from the board told indianexpress.com.

This year, the board took a stringent measures to conduct a free and fair examinations. “Apart from a 24×7 control room to monitor the examinations, a WhatsApp group has also been made to keep in touch with every government officials, including district magistrates, education officers and nodal officers,” said the official.

Earlier, in Class 12 examinations, 432 students were caught cheating that includes 26 impersonators.

A total of 16.6 lakh students appeared in the matriculation examination that was conducted at 1,418 examination centres in 38 districts across the state. The results of both the Class 10 and 12 examinations are expected to be declared in June. In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject.

Advertising

Last year, the board declared the results of Class 12 examinations on June 6, and Class 10 examinations on June 26, 2019.