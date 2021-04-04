Bihar Board Matric Class 10th result 2021 to release tomorrow

Bihar Board Class 10 result 2021: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the result of the class 10 or madhyamik exam tomorrow at 3 pm. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result through the website-biharboardonline.com.

To pass the matric exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject. To achieve the first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more than 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

Once released, candidates can log in to check the results at the official websites. Students can also check their class 10 result directly by entering credentials in the direct link given below and get their marks at the registered email id and mobile number.

The Bihar board had already announced the intermediate or class 12 results on March 26. Once the class 10 result declaration is over, the admission process will soon begin for Class 11, 12 in schools affiliated with BSEB.