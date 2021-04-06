Bihar Board matric 10th result 2021: Here’s how to apply for scrutiny

BSEB 10th result 2021: The candidates can apply for scrutiny till April 17. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Bihar Board matric 10th result 2021: The result of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 exam has been released and a total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. The students who are not satisfied with their marks can now apply for the scrutiny process that will begin from April 11.

The candidates who wish to revaluate their paper can do so through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till April 17. They need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject.

BSEB class 10 result: How to apply for scrutiny

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the evaluation or scrutiny link

Step 3: Click on the subject you wish to apply for

Step 4: Make the payment, submit

A total of 101 students have secured place in the merit list. The first position is jointly shared by three candidates — Pooja Kumari and Shubhdarshani from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) and Sandeep Kumar from Baldev High School, Dinara, Rohtas with 96.80 per cent.

There is a slight drop in pass percentage this year, in 2020, the pass percent was 80.59 while in 2019, the pass percentage was at 80.73 per cent.