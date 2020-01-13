Bihar Board Matric 10th admit card released, check exam dates

Bihar Board Matric 10th exam admit card 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the matriculation or class 10 examination. The students who will appear for the class 10 examination can download the admit card through the official websites- biharboard.online, biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Madhyamik (Class 10) examination will be held from February 17, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts — first shift (9.30 am to 12.45 pm), and the second shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.
Bihar Board matric admit card released: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official websites-biharboard.online, biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Bihar Board Matric Class 10 date sheet 2020
February 17- Science
February 18- Mathematics
February 19- Social Science
February 21- Vernacular subject
February 22- Second Indian Language
February 24- Additional subjects.
Meanwhile, the Class 12 entrance examination is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 13, 2020.
Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 date sheet 2020
February 3, 2020
Morning shift- Physics
Afternoon shift- History, R.B. Hindi
February 4, 2020
Morning- Chemistry
Afternoon- Political Science, English
February 5
Morning- Biology
Afternoon
Economics, Foundation Course
February 6
Afternoon- Computer Science, Multi Media and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education
February 7
Morning- Mathematics
Afternoon- M.B, Vocational Trade-I
February 8
Morning- Agriculture, Music
Afternoon- Entrepreneurship, Geography
February 10
Morning- Language subject
Afternoon
Psychology, Vocational Trade-II
February 11
Afternoon shift- Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III
February 12
Morning- Language subject
Afternoon- Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects
February 13
Morning- Home Sciences, Economics
Afternoon- Accountancy
Students have to reach the exam centre about half an hour before the scheduled time. They will be given 15 minutes to read the paper.
