Bihar Board Matric 10th admit card released, check exam dates

Bihar Board Matric 10th exam admit card 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the matriculation or class 10 examination. The students who will appear for the class 10 examination can download the admit card through the official websites- biharboard.online, biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Madhyamik (Class 10) examination will be held from February 17, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts — first shift (9.30 am to 12.45 pm), and the second shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Bihar Board matric admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites-biharboard.online, biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Bihar Board Matric Class 10 date sheet 2020

February 17- Science

February 18- Mathematics

February 19- Social Science

February 21- Vernacular subject

February 22- Second Indian Language

February 24- Additional subjects.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 entrance examination is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 13, 2020.

Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 date sheet 2020

February 3, 2020

Morning shift- Physics

Afternoon shift- History, R.B. Hindi

February 4, 2020

Morning- Chemistry

Afternoon- Political Science, English

February 5

Morning- Biology

Afternoon

Economics, Foundation Course

February 6

Afternoon- Computer Science, Multi Media and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education

February 7

Morning- Mathematics

Afternoon- M.B, Vocational Trade-I

February 8

Morning- Agriculture, Music

Afternoon- Entrepreneurship, Geography

February 10

Morning- Language subject

Afternoon

Psychology, Vocational Trade-II

February 11

Afternoon shift- Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III

February 12

Morning- Language subject

Afternoon- Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects

February 13

Morning- Home Sciences, Economics

Afternoon- Accountancy

Students have to reach the exam centre about half an hour before the scheduled time. They will be given 15 minutes to read the paper.

