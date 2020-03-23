Bihar Board inter result ready, matric evaluation put on hold

Bihar board class 10 inter results will be released on March 31 as scheduled. Representational image/ file Bihar board class 10 inter results will be released on March 31 as scheduled. Representational image/ file

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced to postpone the evaluation process for the class 10 or Bihar matric exams till March 31. Last week, over 55,000 teachers had announced to backout of the evaluation process demanding pay parity. The Bihar Education Department had also announced to suspend over 25,000 teachers for not evaluating answer sheets.

Amid the chaos, officials from Bihar Board have informed indianexpress.com that the evaluation process for intermediate or class 12 has been completed and the board is ready to announce the result. However, the official did not share any timeline on the result announcement and said that the same will be decided after considering the pandemic situation in the state. So far, 75 districts across the country have been lockdown as the corona pandemic grips the nation.

Talking to indianexpress.com before the pandemic, the Bihar Board had said that the results of the intermediate, class 12 examination will be released by March-end while that of matric will be announced in April. Keeping the current situation in mind. These have been postponed.

This year, 12.5 lakh (12,05,390) students have registered for the examination, including 5.38 lakh female students and 6.56 lakh males, as per the board. From this year onwards, Bihar Board had introduced major changes including subject pattern, increase in the number of additional subject and change in the passing formulae.

Instead of two 50 marks language papers, one 100 marks exam was introduced from this year. Earlier, languages subject was considered as a mandatory but form coming academic year onwards, students will be able to pick any one language of their choice and opt it as an additional subject.

If a student fails in one out of six subjects, then the subject they have scored lowest can be replaced by the optional or additional subject and marks of the top five will be calculated for result, as per the new rules.

