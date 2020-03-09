Bihar Board Intermediate, Matric results release date and time

BSEB Class 10, 12 results 2020: The intermediate, matriculation results are available at the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online. Representational Image/ file BSEB Class 10, 12 results 2020: The intermediate, matriculation results are available at the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online. Representational Image/ file

BSEB Class 10, 12 results 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the results of the intermediate (class 12), matriculation (class 10) examinations by April. According to board chairman Anand Kishore, like last year, the results of the intermediate examination is likely to be declared by March-end, while the matriculation examination in April. The class 12 exams were over on February 13 and class 10 on February 24.

The board has also released the answer key of the class 12 examination and can candidates check and download it through the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in. This year, over 12 lakh students have appeared for the intermediate examination that was concluded on February 13.

“The board has set the deadline to submit the evaluated intermediate, class 12 answer sheets by March 9 and as per the latest report, more than 75 per cent of the answer books of the intermediate annual examination 2020 have been completed,” the chairman said.

Last year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Intermediate, class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) on March 30. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites.

Meanwhile, the evaluation of matric class 10 answer sheets will begin on March 12, 2020. “The board has set the deadline to submit the evaluated answer sheets by March 30 and the result will be released on April, like last year,” the official mentioned. Last year, the result was released on April 6 in a record 29 days from the conclusion of examination.

To pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. To achieve first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

