Bihar Board Inter Class 12 result 2021: Here’s an update on result date, passing marks

Bihar Board has said that they will release the result earlier than last year. The Inter exam result is expected in March.

Bihar Board Inter Class 12 result 2021: The Bihar Board class 12 exam was concluded on February 13 for all subjects. However, unlike the previous year, in 2021, the results are slightly delayed as officials were quoted stating that the response sheet evaluation process is still underway.

As per the reports, more than 13 lakh candidates are waiting for the Bihar Board result 2021. The board has already released the intermediate answer key 2021. Candidates who took the test were allowed to submit representations against the answer key till March 16.

The board exam result 2021 is reportedly set to be declared by the first week of April, district education officer Sanjay Kumar was quoted stating the same. The official further added that the evaluation process is set to be concluded on or before Holi, which falls on March 29.

It may be noted that earlier in February, the board issued an official circular at the website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in regarding the change of schedule of evaluation of the candidate response sheets of the class 12 exam. The schedule of evaluation of the response sheet was revised to commence from March 5 and concluded by March 15.

Based on this, a possible delay in the release of the result was expected. Although the board has not officially announced any specific date of declaration of the result yet, however, as per statements from officials, the result is now likely to be out by the first week of April.

Bihar Board passing marks

Candidates who took the Bihar Board Inter examinations this year have to secure a minimum passing mark in each subject in order to get the pass certificate from the board. The exact passing mark in each subject is specified by the board in the result.

Based on the previous year’s Inter examinations conducted by the board, candidates have to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate in order to be certified as passing the exam successfully.

Once the evaluation process is completed as per indications from officials, candidates will be able to check the result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result conventionally releases through candidate login. Thus, registered candidates will need to enter their roll code and roll number as per the hall ticket to view and download the result.

After the release of the results, the board allows scrutiny of the results for those candidates who fail to clear the exam or are dissatisfied with the result. Since there is no official indication yet as to when the scrutiny process may start, candidates are advised to check the official website frequently after the release of the result for the latest updates regarding the schedule.

The hard copy of the mark sheets is usually dispatched by respective schools after the result is officially declared by the board.