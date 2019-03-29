Bihar Board 12th results: When and Where to check

Toggle Menu
Bihar Board BSEB 12th results: The results of Intermediate 12th Arts, Commerce and Science will be available at the bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in from 1 pm tomorrow. Apart from it, the students can check the results through indiaresults.com, examresults.net

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: The results of Intermediate Arts, Commerce and Science will be available from 1 pm tomorrow

Bihar Board BSEB 12th results: In a first time, the Bihar board is going to declare the results within 28 days from the start of evaluation process on March 2. The BSEB class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science will be announced on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

As per the official release, the board will declare the results tomorrow at 1 pm. The students can check the results through all the official websites including the private sites.

BSEB 12th results 2019: When and where to check

Websites to check

Students from all the three streams can check the same at biharboard.ac.in. In case due to heavy traffic, if one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The Bihar board intermediate examination was concluded on February 16, 2019. Last year, a total of 12.07 lakh students have appeared for the Intermediate exams.

In the Inter science exam, 45 per cent passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42 per cent students have passed.

