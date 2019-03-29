Bihar Board Inter 12th results to be declared tomorrow

BSEB Class 12 results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of Intermediate, Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) on Saturday, March 30, 2019. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This is the first time, the Bihar board is releasing the results in a record number of 28 days. “The evaluation process was started on March 2, and the board is going to declare the results on March 30, 2019,” said the official.

The Bihar board intermediate examination was concluded on February 16, 2019.

Students can check the result through official website i.e bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Then click on the link ‘result’, a new page will open. Fill in your credentials and submit. The result for the intermediate exam will be displayed. Download it and save it for the further use.

Last year, a total of 12.07 lakh students have appeared for the Intermediate exams. In the Inter science exam, 45 per cent passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42 per cent students have passed.

In 2017, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination which was held between 14-25 February. The shocking results came against the backdrop of stringent measures taken by the Bihar government this year to ensure a cheating-free examination in view of the toppers scam last year.

Only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream as the results, declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore, showed. The results were dismal in the Arts stream too where a meagre 37 per cent of the examinees could pass the test. In the Commerce stream, however, the pass percentage was 73.76.