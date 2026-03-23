Bihar Board Inter 12th Results 2026: Scrutiny, special and compartment exams schedule announced

The Bihar School Examination Board has opened the window for scrutiny and special examinations following the declaration of the Class 12 results. Students who are not satisfied with their marks in one or more subjects can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets from March 25 to April 2, 2026, through the online mode. Detailed guidelines regarding the process will be released separately.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website Direct Link, Toppers Latest Updates

In addition, the Bihar Board will conduct the Intermediate Special Examination 2026 and Intermediate Compartment Examination 2026, with the application process also scheduled between March 25 and April 2, 2026. As per a senior Bihar Board official, the board has been conducting special exams since 2019, aimed at students who either missed filling out their exam forms or were unable to appear for the main examination. Students who wish to improve their marks will also get an opportunity to do so through these exams.