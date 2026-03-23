Bihar Board Inter 12th Results 2026: Scrutiny, special and compartment exams schedule announced

The Bihar School Examination Board has opened the window for scrutiny and special examinations following the declaration of the Class 12 results. Students who are not satisfied with their marks in one or more subjects can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets from March 25 to April 2, 2026, through the online mode. Detailed guidelines regarding the process will be released separately.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website Direct Link, Toppers Latest Updates
In addition, the Bihar Board will conduct the Intermediate Special Examination 2026 and Intermediate Compartment Examination 2026, with the application process also scheduled between March 25 and April 2, 2026. As per a senior Bihar Board official, the board has been conducting special exams since 2019, aimed at students who either missed filling out their exam forms or were unable to appear for the main examination. Students who wish to improve their marks will also get an opportunity to do so through these exams.
Meanwhile, those who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for the compartment exams. The board has set a target to declare the results of the special and compartment exams by May 31, 2026, ensuring that students do not lose an academic year and can secure admission to higher education institutions within the same session.
1. Scrutiny (Re-evaluation)
Who is it for? Students who have passed or failed but are not satisfied with their marks in any subject.
Purpose: Re-checking of answer sheets (no re-exam).
What happens? Marks may increase, decrease, or remain the same after verification.
Key point: This is only a rechecking process, not a second chance to write the exam.
2. Special Exam
Who is it for? Students who missed the main exam or could not fill out the exam form.
Purpose: Gives a second chance in the same academic year.
What happens? Students appear for the full exam like a regular candidate.
Key point: Introduced to ensure students don’t lose a year due to absence or form issues.
3. Compartment Exam
Who is it for? Students who have failed in one or two subjects.
Purpose: Helps students clear specific failed subjects without repeating the whole year.
What happens? Students reappear only for the subjects they failed in.
Key point: Focused on passing backlogs, not improving marks.
In Short
Scrutiny → Rechecking marks
Special Exam → For absentees/form issues
Compartment Exam → For failed subjects