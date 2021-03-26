Bihar Board Inter 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

Bihar Board 12th result 2021 available to download at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Representational/ designed by Gargi Singh

Bihar Board Inter 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB, Patna) will declare the results of intermediate or class 12 arts, science, commerce streams examination today. Nearly 13.50 lakh students who had appeared for the intermediate exam can check the result through the websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board in its communique mentioned that the state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the class 12 result tomorrow at 3 pm. Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar, and board chairman Anand Kishore will also present at the intermediate result announcement programme to be held at Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee auditorium.

Bihar Board 12th result 2021: Websites to check

Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

Results via websites

To get the result, the students need to click on any of the websites mentioned above. Click on the result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Pass mark

The students need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject to obtain pass marks.

Marking scheme

From this year, the 50-mark language papers have been converted to one 100-marks exam. The number of additional subjects has also increased. In line with CBSE, students have the option to select six subjects and the best of five will be calculated. Students have the option to chose an elective subject. In case a student fails in one of the major subjects, the marks of the elective subject will be counted.

Verification of toppers

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the verification was conducted through WhatsApp-based video conferencing. Students are reportedly made to write some questions to match handwriting and are quizzed on subject-related matters.

Last year, the Bihar Board declared the result in a record 40 days post conclusion of the exams.