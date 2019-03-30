Bihar Board BSEB 12th result 2019: Scrutiny process to begin April 3, how to apply

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th result 2019: The scrutiny process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 intermediate examination will begin from April 3, 2019. Students who have appeared for the intermediate state board exams and are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets.

The online portal to apply for the scrutiny process will be closed on April 12, 2019. Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 120 and apply for the same at the official website of the board.

BSEB 12th results 2019: How to apply

– Go to the website srsec.bsebbihar.com.

– Enter you roll code, roll number and mobile number.

– Sign in to the site.

– Enter your details in the fields provided, upload the necessary documents and pay the fee to apply for scrutiny.

– Keep a copy of your application for further reference.

The Bihar board Class 12 Intermediate result was declared on Saturday, March 30.

This year’s pass percentage has improved with 79.76 per cent. A record total of 10.19 lakh students passed. The exam was held in February and this year, the result is released in March. This year, 81.20 students have passed from the science stream, and 93.02 per cent from the commerce stream while it is 76.53 per cent from arts stream.

Pawan Kumar topped the Class 12 Science exams with 473 marks (94.6 per cent). Sushil Goeni Rani topped the Arts stream with 493 marks (92.6 per cent).