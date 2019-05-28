Bihar Board BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2019: How to check marks online?

Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the results of Intermediate or class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) compartment examination result tomorrow, May 28 at 12:30 pm. The compartment exam was conducted from May 1 to May 10 in two shifts. Students who appeared for the Inter compartment exam can check the results through the official website at bsebinteredu.in.

Bihar Board 12th compartmental special exam result 2019 LIVE updates

The result will be announced by the Education Minister Krishnanand Verma and Chairman, BSEB, Anand Kishore around 12:30 in a press conference.

Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result 2019: How to check on the website

Step 1: Visit the official website bsebinteredu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Compartment Result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The BSEB had released the results for class 12 on March 30. A record total of 10.19 lakh students passed the examination, bringing the pass percentage to 79.76 per cent. The exams were held in February and the result was released in March. This year, 81.20 per cent students have passed in the Science stream, 93.02 per cent have passed the Commerce stream while 76.53 per cent students have passed in the Arts stream.

Pawan Kumar topped Class 12 Science exams with 473 marks (94.6 per cent). Sushil Goeni Rani topped the Arts stream with 493 marks (92.6 per cent).

The scrutiny process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 intermediate examination began from April 3, 2019. More than 13.15 lakh students appeared for the intermediate written exams, which were held across 1339 centres in the state.