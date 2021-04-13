Bihar Board extends registration deadline for class 12 compartment exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today extended the registration deadline for class 12 (intermediate) compartment exams. Earlier, the registration forms were to be submitted by the respective schools from April 5-10.

The board chairman Anand Kishore has now directed that the students can submit their online application on April 14 and 15. The last date to pay the registration fee without any late fee has also been extended till April 20, 2021.

Nearly 13.50 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 exam that was concluded on February 13. Overall, 77.97 per cent students had passed the Bihar Board class 12 exams in 2021. In commerce stream, the pass aggregate was 91.48 per cent while in science stream it was 76.28 per cent.

For any queries or difficulty in submitting the online application forms, the students can connect with the board through the helpline number at 0612-2230039.