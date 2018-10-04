Bihar Board extends date for filling up forms of Intermediate, Matric exams

Bihar Board conducts exams in February Bihar Board conducts exams in February

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the dates for online filling of forms and submission of fee for Class 12 and 10 examinations. The students can fill the intermediate and matric exam forms with the late fee from October 5 to October 8 on the official website portal – biharboard.online.

In a circular, the Bihar Board has announced that candidates can make corrections. The last date with late fee is October 10. Earlier the registration closing date was September 28.

Nearly 25 lakh candidates appear for Intermediate and Matric exams every year. The exam dates are not announced yet, however, the BSEB conducts the paper in February.

This year’s, Class 12 topper is Kalpana Kumari who secured all India rank 1 in NEET 2018. She scored 434 marks. The second rank was obtained by Abhinav and Rudresh Raj Verma was at the third position

