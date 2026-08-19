Bihar Board expands free JEE, NEET coaching to 155 Model Schools; ‘Vidya Saathi’ app to connect students with teachers

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has expanded its free JEE and NEET coaching programme to 155 selected Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools across the state. The initiative, launched on the instructions of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, is aimed at helping Classes 11 and 12 students prepare for the two competitive examinations, according to a statement.
Alongside the coaching programme, BSEB has begun the process of connecting students of Classes 9 to 12 across 700 Model Schools with the ‘Vidya Saathi’ interactive learning app. The platform will allow students to seek clarification from teachers on subject-related concepts and doubts free of cost.
The residential JEE and NEET coaching programme is already operational at two schools in Patna — Patna Collegiate School, Dariyapur, and Bankipore Girls Higher Secondary School, Golghar. BSEB also said free non-residential coaching has been running at nine divisional headquarters — Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Chhapra, Purnea, Saharsa, Munger and Bhagalpur — since the 2024-26 academic session.
Following these initiatives, free evening coaching was launched at 10 Model Schools in Patna on July 16, 2026. The programme has now been extended to 145 more Model Schools, taking the total number of schools covered under the initiative to 155.
Students will have access to subject-wise video lessons prepared by expert teachers in accordance with the JEE and NEET syllabi. The lessons will be shown through smart TVs and smart boards installed at the schools.
BSEB also plans to establish a modern studio at its headquarters to enable live classes to be conducted across the 145 schools in the future.
Meanwhile, BSEB has also started creating accounts for students of Classes 9 to 12 across 700 Model Schools on the ‘Vidya Saathi’ app.
During a video conference on August 18, the BSEB chairman directed District Education Officers (DEOs) and officials at the board’s divisional regional offices to expedite the account creation process. DEOs have been asked to coordinate with school heads, ensure students are registered on the platform, and work with nodal experts from the agency selected to implement the initiative.
The app will also provide students with PDF-based study material for different subjects, which they can use for reference and note-making.
Under the platform’s interactive feature, when a student raises a question, the teacher will be visible to the student through video, while the teacher will not be able to see the student. Teachers will be remunerated based on students’ ratings.
The BSEB chairman said the free JEE and NEET coaching across 155 Model Schools and the interactive learning platform covering 700 Model Schools are expected to help more Bihar Board students prepare for and qualify for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET.