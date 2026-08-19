Bihar Board expands free JEE, NEET coaching to 155 Model Schools; ‘Vidya Saathi’ app to connect students with teachers

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has expanded its free JEE and NEET coaching programme to 155 selected Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools across the state. The initiative, launched on the instructions of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, is aimed at helping Classes 11 and 12 students prepare for the two competitive examinations, according to a statement.

Alongside the coaching programme, BSEB has begun the process of connecting students of Classes 9 to 12 across 700 Model Schools with the ‘Vidya Saathi’ interactive learning app. The platform will allow students to seek clarification from teachers on subject-related concepts and doubts free of cost.

The residential JEE and NEET coaching programme is already operational at two schools in Patna — Patna Collegiate School, Dariyapur, and Bankipore Girls Higher Secondary School, Golghar. BSEB also said free non-residential coaching has been running at nine divisional headquarters — Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Chhapra, Purnea, Saharsa, Munger and Bhagalpur — since the 2024-26 academic session.