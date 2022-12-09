Bihar Board Inter exams to begin on February 1, Matric on February 14

Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th exams 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairperson Anand Kishore today released the annual calendar related to secondary, higher secondary and miscellaneous exams that will be conducted in the year 2023. Students will be able to check the calendar at the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Class 12 practical exams will begin from January 10 to 20, 2023, the theoretical exams will begin from February 1. And, theoretical exam for class 10 will begin on February 14. The results will be declared in March or April

Also read | CBSE releases notice regarding preparation for Class 10th, 12th practical exams

This year, the board announced class 10 results on March 31. The total pass percentage was 79.88 per cent. Ramayani Roy was declared the topper of BSEB Class 10 result, she scored 487 marks.

In 2022, a total of 16,11,099 students appeared for the matric class 10 exams, out of which 7,90,920 were girls and 8,20,179 were boys. The first division was achieved by 4,24,857 students, 5,10,411 students secured second and 3,47,637 got third division.

This year, the class 12 results were declared on March 16. Nearly 13.5 lakh students appeared for the BSEB intermediate exams. The top ranks were bagged by boys in all three streams— Sangam Raj from arts, Ankit Kumar Gupta from commerce and Saurav Kumar and Arjun Kumar from science.