BSEB Bihar board class 12 exams 2022 to begin on February 1; Check important tips for all students

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be conducting the Bihar board exams from February 1, 2022, onwards. The BSEB class 12 exams are going to be held from February 1 to 14, whereas the class 10 exams are set to commence from February 17, 2022, onwards. This year, more than 30 lakh students are going to appear for the Bihar Board exam 2022.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has also informed that the board exams are going to be held as per the schedule under the Corona Guidelines.

The Bihar Board 2022 admit card for class 10, 12 students have already been released. Only School Principals can download it. Students, however, can collect it from the respective schools. Now that much less time is left for the exam, with each passing day the anxiety of students is increasing.

However, the pressure to get a good Bihar Board result should not become the reason for unnecessary pressure. Hence, here are a few preparation tips that all the students can apply.

Practice previous years’ old papers

While preparing for this board exam, it is important to practice the past year papers of all the subjects. Past year paper and Bihar Board model papers are the best source for preparation. While solving the past year papers, students will get to know from which chapter the most questions are asked, from which concepts the questions are asked every year, which chapter the least number of questions are asked, which chapter is difficult, etc. Students will also understand which chapter of which subject is most important for this exam.

Analyse your performance

Analysing performance while solving the previous year question paper or model paper is very important for getting a good score in Bihar Board class 10 and 12 exams. Pay attention to which subject is taking you more or less time as you are solving these papers. This will also let you know how much time you need to devote to which subject. It is important for students to analyse their performance as they will come to know about your shortcoming, you will easily fill it.

Revision is necessary

Now is not the time to read the complete syllabus. At this time, students should focus on revision. Re-read what the students had read so far two-three times and understand the concepts completely. Do not leave any stone unturned and remember that every subject and chapter in the Bihar Board exam will help you to score good marks.

Subject-wise preparation strategy

One of the key strategies for preparing for the board papers is that you should understand that each subject has a different preparation method required. For example- in Mathematics, if you know formulas, derivatives and logic, it will be much easier and quicker for you to solve the paper. Also, it is advised to the students to keep separate notes of tables, formulas, and short tricks. Doing this will also help you in the revision at the last minute. Whereas, while preparing for subject language, students should look at each topic once.

Solve 1 or 2 mark questions first

While preparing for any chapter, students should prepare the questions with 1 or 2 marks first. This will help you to understand the basic concepts and will also allow you to cover the entire syllabus easily.

Strategy for solving long answer-type questions

While solving the past year papers, students will come to know the questions which are being repeated over time now in the Bihar board examinations. It is important that students solve long answer type questions as much as possible, as the chances of these questions being asked are very high. The best way to prepare for the exam is to divide the long answers into small points or bullets and then memorise them.

Don’t ignore difficult topics

One of the common mistakes whi8ch students make is that they study easy topics first and leave difficult topics to study for later. Doing so makes it even more difficult for them to manage time to complete the entire syllabus. Keep in mind that the board exams are going to commence soon, therefore, students are suggested to give equal time to both difficult and easy topics.