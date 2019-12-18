Bihar Board DElEd result declared: How to check at biharboard.online

Bihar Board result: The exam was conducted by the Bihar Board from September 3 to 9. (Representational image) Bihar Board result: The exam was conducted by the Bihar Board from September 3 to 9. (Representational image)

Bihar Board result: Bihar School Education Board has announced the result of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination on the official website – biharboard.online today, December 18. The principal of the board can visit the website to download Bihar D.El.Ed result.

The exam was conducted by the Bihar Board from September 3 to 9. As per reports, a total of 24,190 candidates had appeared for the D.El.Ed exam of which, 21,034 have qualified.

Bihar Board results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, school and other details

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, Bihar D.El.Ed. 2020 admissions process has started. All the candidates who wish to apply for the upcoming session can do it until December 24, 2019.

