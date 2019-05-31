Bihar Board declares Class 10th compartment exam results in record time, pass percentage increases to 73.67%

Bihar Board Class 10 results 2019: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the results of class 10 compartment cum special exam on Friday, May 31, 2019. A total of 66,038 students who had appeared in the compartmental examination that was conducted from May 14 to 17 can check the results through the websites bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, a total of 73.67 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. “The results of Class 10 compartment examinations were declared in record time,” State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma said.

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: In the new website, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

As per the norms of Bihar Board, if a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of.

If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.