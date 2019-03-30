Bihar Board D.Eld.Ed exam result declared at biharboard.online

Bihar Board result: Bihar School Education Board has announced the result of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination on the official website – biharboard.online. The principal of the board can visit the website to download Bihar D.El.Ed result.

The exam was conducted by the Bihar Board from March 5 to March 9 in the state. Today, the Bihar Board has also announced the result and merit list of the Intermediate examination.

Bihar Board 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, school and other details

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

From the Inter exams, Pawan Kumar topped the Class 12 Science exams with 473 marks (94.6 per cent). Sushil Goeni Rani topped the Arts stream with 493 marks (92.6 per cent).

This year, a total of 79.76 per cent students passed the Intermediate exams, the results of which was declared on Saturday, March 30.

A total of 4,25,500 students passed in Arts stream touching a pass percentage of 76.53 per cent, Commerce- 59,153 (93.02 per cent), Science- 5,35,110 (81.02 per cent).