Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 to be declared today at 1:30 pm

The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) annual examination results for 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM. The results will be officially released by Sunil Kumar, Minister of Education, Bihar.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore confirmed the development, stating that the result declaration will take place in the presence of B. Rajender, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Bihar.

Once announced, students will be able to check their Bihar Board Inter results online on the official websites — interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers and other login credentials ready to access their scorecards without delay.