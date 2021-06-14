Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny result 2021: How to check

Bihar School Education Board Class 12 scrutiny result available on the official website. Representational image/ file

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today announced the Class 12 scrutiny result 2021. The candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check their scores.

The students who were not satisfied with their marks had applied for the scrutiny process that began on April 1. The candidates had paid a fee of Rs 70 per subject.

Steps to check Bihar Board Scrutiny Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Inter Scrutiny 2021”

Step 3: Enter your application ID and registration number on the redirected page.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

The state board had announced the results of intermediate or class 12 arts, science, commerce examinations on March 26. A total of 78.04 per cent of students cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage fared better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage is 75.71 per cent.

Nearly 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam that was concluded on February 13.

The girls also dominated the merit list, the topper in the science stream is Sonali Kumari while Sunanda Kumari has secured the top place in the commerce stream. The humanities stream topper is Madhu Bharti who jointly topped with Kailash Kumar.