Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 declared: 26 students, most girls, top the exam

The Bihar School Examination Board, Patna, declared the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM. Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, and the Board’s chief, Anand Kishore, announced the result data and toppers’ names from the BSEB office. 26 students have topped the exam, and girls have dominated the merit list.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website Direct Link, Toppers Latest Updates

Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official websites — interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com — by entering their roll number and login credentials. The results will be released through a press conference, where details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, and compartment exam schedule will also be shared.

A total of 85.19% students have passed the examination this year. Girls have once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 86.23%, while the pass percentage for boys stands at 84.09%. The board has also announced a total of 26 toppers, of which 19 are girls, highlighting their strong performance in the results.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: How to Check Marks

This year, a total of 13,04,200 students appeared for the examination, and the results were processed and declared within just 25 days of the evaluation process. Girls have once again outperformed boys in the examination. The pass percentage among girls stands at 86.23%, while boys have recorded a pass percentage of 84.09%. In total, 6,70,971 girls appeared for the exam, out of which 5,78,611 passed. Among boys, 6,33,229 appeared and 5,32,486 cleared the examination.

Stream-wise performance shows that Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage at 93.07%, followed by Science at 87.46% and Arts at 82.76%. The results also indicate strong academic performance across categories, with over 5.16 lakh students securing first division, 5.11 lakh students in second division, and over 82,000 students passing in third division.

This year, the Intermediate examinations were conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026, in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, while the afternoon shift took place from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students were also provided a 15-minute reading time before the exam to go through the question paper.

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Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams this year. The Bihar Board has consistently been among the fastest in conducting exams and declaring results, often releasing Intermediate results by March.

To check the results, students need to visit the official website, click on the Class 12 result link, and enter their roll code and roll number. The scorecard will then be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The online marksheet will contain key details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all the information. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact their school or board officials immediately.

To pass the examination, candidates must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations, the schedule for which will be announced along with the results.

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Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.56 per cent. With similar expectations this year, students and parents are eagerly awaiting the outcome.