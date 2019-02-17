In Bihar board Inter exams, 432 students expelled for cheating

Board exams: Over 432 students were caught cheating in Bihar Board class 12 exams this year out of which 26 were impersonators, according to a Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) spokesperson. A total of 13.15 lakh students had registered for the exams this year which concluded on February 16 (Saturday).

Advertising

These cases emerged despite tight security by the Bihar Board. The board had restricted students to wear shoes or socks during the exam, and only slippers were allowed. The BSEB had also prepared as many as 10 different sets of question papers to avoid any malpractice. A special team of invigilators was also appointed this year to avoid cheating.

Talking to indianexpress.com, spokesperson, BSEB, Rajiv Dubey said, “The board had expelled a total of 432 students from class 12 exams and proper actions as per rules will be taken against them. There were 26 imposters pretending to be a student and appearing the exam on someone else’ behalf. We have caught them and will make sure that strict actions, even FIR, if necessary will be filed against them.”

The board has introduced two-step checking including frisking of candidates to avoid cheating. Similar security procedures will be followed for class 10 students. The class 10 exams will begin from February 21 and conclude on February 28, 2019. A total of 16,60,609 students had registered for class 10 exams.

The class 10 exams will be conducted across 38 districts and 1,418 exam centres in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 and for thr afternoon shift the exam will begin at 1:30 om. Candidates will have to enter the exam hall 10 minutes prior to the exam, according to the official notice.

Meanwhile, to avoid any “goof-ups” the board had also postponed the exam for class 12 students. As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, just one day before the Intermediate examination, the BSEB decided to change the dates of MB (matribhasha) exam. On February 14, 2019, the BSEB had scheduled to conduct NRB (rashtra bhasha) and MB exams, both of which are language papers and are held for 50 marks each.

Read| BSEB postpones tomorrow’s exam

Advertising

The MB exam which was scheduled to be conducted in the morning shift of February 14 was rescheduled to be conducted in the afternoon shift of February 16, 2019. The board informed the students by issuing circulars for the school heads one day before the exam.