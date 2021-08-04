Bihar Board Class 12 admissions 2021: Application date extended till August 8

August 4, 2021 5:15:21 pm
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for submitting the online application form for admissions into the intermediate class or class 12th for the 2021-2023 academic session. Candidates can now fill the application form by August 8, 2021. Earlier, the last date for submitting the application form was July 18.
To register, students can register for Class 11 admissions through the official site of BSEB OFSS at ofssbihar.in or seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
Students who have passed the matriculation or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or any other national / state boards are eligible to apply online for admission. The application fee for the online admission is Rs 350 and the mode of payment has been described in common application form (CAF). For further help, students can also call on 0612-2230039 or 0612-2235161.
The board has also launched “OFSS” mobile application which the candidates can download from the Google play store. However, the app does not provide the facility of application submission. Candidates can check their application status and other important information related to the admission process on the app.
