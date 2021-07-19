Bihar Board Class 12 admissions 2021: Application deadline extended for another 15 days

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has again extended the last date for the online application submission form for admissions into the intermediate class for the session 2021-2023. Candidates can register for Class 11 admissions through the official site of BSEB OFSS on ofssbihar.in.

Candidates can now fill the application form by August 3 2021. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application form was July 19 and before that, the last date was decided to be July 2 2021. Online registration fees of Rs 350 must be paid, without which the online form will not be accepted.

सत्र 2021-2023 के लिए राज्य के शिक्षण संस्थानों में इण्टरमीडिएट कक्षा में नामांकन हेतु विद्यार्थियों द्वारा ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए तिथि को दिनांक 19.07.2021 से 03.08.2021 तक विस्तारित किया गया है। विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए लिंक खोलें :https://t.co/0LoyLTRLNs — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 19, 2021

Eligibiity for class 12th enrolment application:

Students who have passed the matriculation or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or any other national / state boards are eligible to apply online for admission. The application fee for the online admission is Rs 350 and the mode of payment has been described in common application form (CAF).

Apart from the Bihar Board, students from CBSE and ICSE will also be allowed to fill the online application form. Since CBSE and ICSE have not declared the results of class 12 students, they can fill the application form whenever their 10th results are declared.

The first selection list will be released thereafter.

Students who wish to enrol for the intermediate class for the 2021-2023 session are advised to read the Common Application form and Common Prospectus carefully, which is accessible on ofssbihar.in. For any help regarding the Common Application Form, students can dial 0612-2230009.

The board has also launched “OFSS” mobile application which the candidates can download from the Google play store. However, the app does not provide the facility for application submission. Candidates can check their application status and other important information related to the admission process on the app.