scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Latest news

Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny application to begin today

A total of 12,93,054 students have passed of which 6,76,518 were boys while 6,16,536 were girls.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 11, 2021 11:52:06 am
Bihar Board 10th resultBihar Board class 10 result was released on April 5. Representational image/ designed by Abhishek Mitra

After declaring class 10 result on April 5, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will today open the application window for scrutiny. Students can apply at the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board will close the application window for scrutiny on April 17.

A total of 16,54,171 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams of which. as many as 8,29,278 were girls while 8,24,893 were boys. A total of 12,93,054 students have passed of which 6,76,518 were boys while 6,16,536 were girls.

Students can apply for the revaluation of answer scripts by paying a fee per subject. The examiners will then recheck the answer sheets and release the revised results for the students, dates of which will be out soon.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘scrutiny registration’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter the details and fill the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny form. Click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 5: Pay the fee via credit card, debit card or net banking

Students can also get a photocopy of their evaluated answer booklets. Those who failed in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear in the compartment examination.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement
x