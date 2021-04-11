Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny application to begin today

After declaring class 10 result on April 5, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will today open the application window for scrutiny. Students can apply at the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board will close the application window for scrutiny on April 17.

A total of 16,54,171 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams of which. as many as 8,29,278 were girls while 8,24,893 were boys. A total of 12,93,054 students have passed of which 6,76,518 were boys while 6,16,536 were girls.

Students can apply for the revaluation of answer scripts by paying a fee per subject. The examiners will then recheck the answer sheets and release the revised results for the students, dates of which will be out soon.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘scrutiny registration’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter the details and fill the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny form. Click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 5: Pay the fee via credit card, debit card or net banking

Students can also get a photocopy of their evaluated answer booklets. Those who failed in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear in the compartment examination.