Bihar Board Class 10 Math exam cancelled due to paper leak allegations; re-exam on March 24

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the Bihar Board Matric (class 10) board exam for math, which was held on February 17, 2022. This decision has been taken after it was alleged that the question paper for mathematics exam of class 10 was leaked.

It has been decided by the Board that all the students who appeared for the mathematics class 10 exam in 25 centres will now have to re-appear for the exam. Now, a re-exam for Mathematics subject for class 10 will be held on March 24 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

This decision has been taken after several students alleged that the question paper for class 10 mathematics exam was leaked and circulated on several social media platforms, days before the exam took place on February 17, 2022.

The Board has also said in an official notification that the students who do not appear for the re-exam on March 24 will be marked absent, irrespective of whether they were present on February 17 for the exam.

Candidates should remember to bring their admit card along with them to the exam centre. No new admit card will be issued by the Board for this re-exam.

Meanwhile, the Board is set to announce the result for class 12 board exams today at 3 pm. The result will be announced by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3 pm.