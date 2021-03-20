Bihar Board Class 10 exam answer key 2021 released, here’s how to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on March 20 released the answer key for the matric or class 10 board exam. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the answer key through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The students can also raise objections on answer key through the website till March 22.

BSEB matric class 10 answer key 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online

Step 2: Click on the ‘matric answer key link’

Step 3: A pdf file with an answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check, and download for further reference.

The class 10 exams were earlier held from February 17 to 24.

In order to pass the matric exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject. To achieve the first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.