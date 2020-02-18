Bihar Board Class 10 exam: 50 expelled for cheating on day 1

The maximum incidents of copying reported from Nalanda, with 12 candidates expelled caught cheating. Representational Image/ file The maximum incidents of copying reported from Nalanda, with 12 candidates expelled caught cheating. Representational Image/ file

Bihar board matric exam: On the first day of the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) matriculation (class 10) examination, as many as 50 students were expelled and one person was caught for cheating.

According to the board official, the maximum incidents of copying were reported from Nalanda, where 12 candidates were found cheating. A total of six candidates were expelled in Rohtas, Madhubani; three in Bhojpur, Saran, Madhupura, and in other districts.

There were reports that the science paper was leaked and the image of the question paper found circulating on social media. Meanwhile, the board official denied the paper leak.

Over 15.29 lakh (15,29,393) students appeared in the class 10 board examination that was conducted in two phases — 7,74,415 students registered for the first phase, and 7,54,978 in the second phase.

This year, the objective paper will contain 20 per cent optional questions. “For 50 marks of objective paper, the students will get 10 additional questions. Both the objective and subjective answer sheets will contain images of the students.”

To curb cheating, the board has taken several measures this year. The BSEB officials informed that all examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance and there will be a videographer for 500 students each.

The students will be screened twice at the exam centre and before entering the hall. Firstly, the students will be checked by a policeman at the exam centre following which an invigilator will frisk 25 students in batches before letting them enter the exam hall.

The board has made special arrangements for female candidates with four model centres set up at every district. Female candidates will be checked by women police constables.

The class 10 board examination will be continued over a week and will be concluded on February 24, 2020.

