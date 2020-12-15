Bihar Board releases revised datesheet for Intermediate exams

BSEB inter exam dates 2021: As per the revised schedule, the class 12 exam will be held from February 1 to 13. Representational image/ file

Bihar Board, BSEB inter exam dates 2021: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the revised schedule for intermediate (class 12 board) examinations. As per the revised schedule, the exam will begin from February 1, which was scheduled from February 2. The inter exams will be held in two sessions till February 13.

The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The class 12 practical exams will be held from January 9 to 18, as per the official statement by the board. The science stream students will appear in physics on their first day, arts stream students in political science, Hindi for vocational stream students.

Meanwhile, the class 10 exam will be conducted from February 17 to 21.

BSEB class 10 date sheet

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject.

A ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly. Schools will also have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

