Bihar Board releases Class 10th answer key, check passing marks here

BSEB class 10 answer key 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the matriculation, class 10 board examinations. The students who have appeared in the examination can check and download the answer key through the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online. Meanwhile, the board has also released the answer key of the intermediate, class 12 examinations.

Over 15.29 lakh (15,29,393) students appeared in the class 10 board examination that was concluded on February 24. The evaluation of matric answer sheets was started from March 12, 2020.

BSEB matric Class 10 answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online

Step 2: Click on the ‘matric answer key link’

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check, and download for further reference.

Bihar Board: Passing marks

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. To achieve first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

Bihar Board grace marks policy

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

The results of Class 10, 12 examinations are expected to be released by March-end.

