Bihar Board BSEB releases inter Class 12 answer key, check now

Bihar Board intermediate answer key is available now at the websites Bihar Board intermediate answer key is available now at the websites

Bihar Board BSEB inter answer key: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the intermediate, class 12 board examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the answer key through the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online.

The board has given an ultimatum to complete the evaluation of answer sheets by Monday, March 9, 2020. This year, 12.5 lakh (12,05,390) students have registered for the intermediate examination that was concluded on February 13.

The evaluation of matric Class 10 answer sheets will begin on March 12, 2020.

BSEB inter Class 12 answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online

Step 2: Click on the ‘intermediate answer key link’

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check, and download for further reference.

Bihar Board: Passing marks

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. To achieve first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

Bihar Board grace marks policy

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

The results of the Class 12 examination is expected to be released by March-end.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd