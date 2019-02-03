Bihar Board wants students to enter exam centre without shoes, socks

BSEB Matric, Inter exams: To check malpractice, the Bihar Board has adopted some stringent measures including a ban on footwear inside exam centres. Despite the winter chill, the students will have to remove their socks, shoes when they sit for Class 12 examinations which begin from February.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Rajeev Dwivedi, PRO, BSEB said, “To prevent cheating in the examinations, the board has formed a special team of invigilators. So for every 25 candidates, one invigilator has been assigned. The students are restricted to enter the examination centre with shoes and socks.”

“To make sure that the students entering the examination centre are not carrying any cheats, gadgets, electronic devices, there will be two steps of checking. At first, the students will be examined thoroughly by the centre staff and then by the invigilator assigned by the board. The invigilator will be held responsible if the students are found with such things further,” PRO, BSEB said.

The Bihar Board Inter (Class 12) examinations will begin from February 6, while Matric (Class 10) examinations will be conducted from February 21 to 28, 2019.

This year, the board has prepared 10 sets of question papers, and the students will get question papers of different sets varies from (A to J). “As the question papers were tuned to 50 per cent objective from last year, the board has decided to give various sets to prevent cheating inside the exam centre and also to prevent the paper leak.”

Bihar Board Inter exams: Class 12 date sheet

February 6, 2019: Biology, RB Hindi (Vocational Course), Philosophy (Arts), Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

February 7, 2019: Language Subjects (Arts), Computer Science (all streams), Multi Media (all streams), Foundation Course (Vocational Course)

February 8, 2019: Physics, Yoga/ Physical Education (Arts), History (Arts), English (Vocational Course)

February 9, 2019: NRB and MB (Arts), Accountancy (Commerce), Vocational Trade I

February 11, 2019: Chemistry, Political Science (Arts), Vocational Trade II

February 12, 2019: Agriculture, Music (Arts), Business Studies (Commerce), Geography (Arts)

February 13, 2019: Language Subjects (except Arts), Psychology (Arts), Vocational Trade III

February 14, 2019: NRB and MB (except Arts), Sociology (Arts), Related Subjects (Vocational Course)

February 15, 2019: Mathematics (Science, Arts), Economics (Arts)

February 16, 2019: Home Science (Arts), Economics (Commerce)

The students will only be allowed to enter the examination centres 10 minutes before the examinations, as per the official. “There will be CCTV surveillance in every examination centres, and the videography will be done in examination centres which are sensitive. The directions have been given to all the district officials and police stations to book a person according to law who is involved in cheating,” mentioned PRO.

This year, a record number of 13.15 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate (Class 12) examinations and 16.5 lakh students for Matric (Class 10) examinations.

Bihar Board Matric exams: Class 10 date sheet

February 21, 2019: English

February 22, 2019: Social Science

February 23, 2019: Science

February 25, 2019: Mathematics

February 26, 2019: Hindi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Maithili

February 27, 2019: Second Optional Language

February 28, 2019: Elective Subject

The admit card for both the Class 10, 12 examinations has been circulated to the schools. The students can collect the admit card from the respective schools. The practical examinations for both Class 10, 12 students were conducted last month.